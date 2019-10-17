HICKORY Charles G. "Butch" Saulman Jr., aka Jonathan Bradley, 55, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Catawba County. He was born April 23, 1964, in Burke County to Charles G. Saulman Sr. and the late Helen Crew Saulman. Butch was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Morganton. He was the owner and operator of Just Appliance Repair in Newton. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents. Left to cherish his memory are his father, Charles G. Saulman Sr.; sister, Helen S. Teel of Tarboro; brother, Martin Kevin Saulman of Norfolk, Va.; best friend of 30 years, Jimmy Yancey Jr.; nieces, Amy Martin and Sofia Merlo; nephews, Ricky Teel Jr.; great-nieces, Hailey Brie, Lia, Eva, Kynslee, and Hailey Jean. The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. A graveside service will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Ronnie Scoggins officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
