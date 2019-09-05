NEWTON John "Jack" Alfred Aitken, 75, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at a later date. The Aitken family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
