NEWTON Larry Wayne Aiken, 69, of Newton passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home. Larry was born Feb. 27, 1950, in Catawba County to the late John and Ruth Lingerfelt Aiken. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Betty Reinhardt; and two brothers, Ray and Bob Aiken. He is survived by his wife of42 years, Polly Rhyne Aiken, of the home; daughter, Dawn Hughey of Gamewell; two sons, Larry Chris Aiken, of the home and Larry Wayne Aiken Jr. of New Jersey; two grandchildren, Kendyll and Kaylin Hughey; two sisters, Juanita Stalvey and Judy Rinehardt, both of Newton The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2:30 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with the Rev. Nathaniel Austin officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:15 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to The American Heart Association, www.heart.org/. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Aiken family.
