Nancy Sue Armstrong Adcock July 19, 1943 - May 11, 2020 Nancy Adcock, 85, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home. She was born July 19, 1934, daughter of the late Batty and Billie Armstrong. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Charles Adcock, of the home; son, Michael Lee Adcock (Cedron), of Valdese; grandson, Cody Lee Adcock (Rosie Falsetti), of Taylorsville; granddaughter, Charlie Ann Adcock Bradshaw (Joshua), of Claremont; great-grandson, Talon Joshua Bradshaw, of Claremont; great-granddaughters, Raegan Renee Bradshaw, of Claremont, and Emma Rose Adcock, of Taylorsville. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, at 11 a.m., at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery. The Revs. Don Ingle and Gordon West will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Building Fund, 1882 Dudley Shoals Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Mackie Funeral Service and Cremations www.mackiefh.com
