MAIDEN James Clifton Adams, 69, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan.18, prior to the celebration of life service at 2 p.m., at Christ Community Baptist Church, 1128 N Ransom St. in Gastonia. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.