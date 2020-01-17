MAIDEN James Clifton Adams, 69, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan.18, prior to the celebration of life service at 2 p.m., at Christ Community Baptist Church, 1128 N Ransom St. in Gastonia. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
Seasoned Firewood ********************* $80. pick up truck load. Larger loads available. Call 828-244-1219