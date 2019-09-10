HICKORY Dorothy Rhyne Adams, 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A homegoing service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m., at St. Paul AME Zion Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m., at St. Paul AME Zion Church. The Adams family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
