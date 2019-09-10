HICKORY Dorothy Rhyne Adams, 89, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. A homegoing service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m., at St. Paul AME Zion Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 2 p.m., at St. Paul AME Zion Church. The Adams family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.