TAYLORSVILLE John Thomas Adair, 86, of Taylorsville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. John was born May 27, 1933, in Laurens County, S.C., to the late Clifford and Ion Rock Adair. He was former Owner/ Operator of Lake Hickory Watercraft of Bethlehem and was a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hilma "Grumpy" Starnes; son, Cliff Adair and an infant daughter. He is survived by two sons, Gary Adair and wife, Anita, of Taylorsville and Rick Adair and wife, Beverly, of Charleston, S.C.; daughter, Nicky Adair of Conover; four granddaughters, Angela Torbert and husband, Mike, of Florida, Aleshia Adair and Destry Presnell of Taylorsville, Cassie and Grae Adair, both of South Carolina; five grandsons, Alan Fisher and wife, Melissa, Jaden and Logan Adair, all of Conover, Brooks and Christian Adair of South Carolina; and four great-grandsons, Jacob and Drew Fisher and Ryan and Jaxson Presnell. A celebration of life will be held (today, Friday, Nov. 8), at 4 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton with Chaplain Bruce Dayton officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 3:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.; or to Alzheimer's Association, https://alz.org/. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Adair family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
