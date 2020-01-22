HILDEBRAN Mr. Rodney Edgar Abernathy, 43, of Hildebran, passed away from a long and painful battle with pancreatic cancer Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care. Rodney was born Dec. 19, 1976, in Catawba County, to Rosalind Carpenter Smith and the late Ralph Abernathy Jr. He was a graduate of East Burke High School and Nashville Auto-Diesel College. In the last few years Rodney and longtime girlfriend Kristina traveled the U.S., giving her much needed memories. Rodney was known for his love of cars and travel. He was soft spoken, with a sense of humor you would not expect from him. He had a beautiful smile with loving brown eyes and a caring soul. He will forever be missed. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beth Ann Abernathy; grandparents, Ralph and Mabel Abernathy, Jack and Bonnie Carpenter; and an aunt, Zae Abernathy. Survivors include his longtime girlfriend, Kristina Perkins, and her children, Teresa, Debbi Jo and Chance; his mother and stepfather, Rosalind C. Smith and Gerry Smith; stepsister, Angie Smith Grippo; and a stepbrother, Brandon Smith. Also surviving are his aunt and uncle, Cathy and Dennis Tomlinson; uncle, Zane Abernathy; stepgrandmother, Joyce Smith; nephew, Gabe Grippo; and numerous cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Dennis Tomlinson officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. A guestbook and obituary are available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Abernathy family.
