Abernathy, Randy

August 27, 1949 - June 7, 2020 Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Randy Carlton Abernathy, 70, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born Aug. 27, 1949, in Catawba County, to the late Paul Abernathy and Betty Jo Loftin Abernathy. He was also preceded in death by a grandchild, Amina Zahra Zniber, and brother, Jerry Abernathy. He was owner and operator of Handy Randy's in Claremont and a member of First United Methodist Church in Conover for many years. Randy had a passion for the outdoors, cooking and his Christmas morning meal where he made his famous creamy rice and red-eye gravy. He loved to tell jokes and hang out with his friends at the Pool Room in Claremont for Friday morning breakfast. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne Bolick Abernathy of the home; two daughters, Dana A. Little and husband, Chip, of Claremont and Candace A. Zniber and husband, Salim, of Newton; three grandchildren, Aaron Lewis Little, Mya Katherine Shook and Mack Carlton Little; and two sisters-in-law, Melissa Hunsucker of Claremont and Susan Long of Conover. Memorial service will be held Thursday, June 11, at 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Newton, with Pastor Dr. Gary Royals officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 235, Conover, NC 28613. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com

