June 30, 1928 - April 21, 2020 Nora Wright "Jynell" Abernathy, 91, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 30, 1928, in Cleveland County, N.C., to the late Fred and Maggie Costner Wright. Jynell was a lifelong member of Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden and enjoyed cooking, gardening and loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gorman Blaine Abernathy Jr.; brothers, Lamar Wright and Leonard Wright; and grandson, Matthew Blaine Smith. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Linda Abernathy Hughes and husband, Trent, of Maiden; grandchild, Nathaniel (Nathan) T. Dickson; great-grandchild, Waylon Dickson; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service to celebrate Jynell's life will be held Friday, April 24, at 3:30 p.m., at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Maiden. The Rev. Jason Canipe will officiate. Her body will lie in state Friday, April 24, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church. Those serving as pallbearers are: Nathaniel Dickson, Mike Troullie, Rodney Beal, Gary Reid, Toby Troullie and Corey Troullie. Memorials may be made to Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church, 4637 Lawing Chapel Church Rd., Maiden, NC 28650. Condolences may be sent to the Abernathy family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Abernathy family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
3:30PM
4637 Lawing Chapel Church Rd.
Maiden, NC 28650
1:00PM-3:00PM
4637 Lawing Chapel Church Rd.
Maiden, NC 28650