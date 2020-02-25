December 13, 1942 - February 22, 2020 Harold Clifton Abernathy, 77, of Denver, N.C., passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born Dec. 13, 1942, in Gaston County, he was the son of the late Major and Myrtle McAlister Abernathy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight sisters, Margaret Brooks, Helen Hager, Ruth Fraley, Elizabeth Abernathy, Sue Medlin, Faye Pope, Marie Abernathy and Pauline Abernathy. Harold grew up and attended school in Stanley. He graduated from Stanley High School where he played basketball and football. Harold served in the U.S. Army and saw active duty in Vietnam. He retired from Duke Energy after 30 years of service. Harold loved God, his family, friends, church, his pets, his country and his community. He also loved sports and was a die-hard Tar Heel fan. Harold was an active volunteer in the Denver community and his church. As a brother, uncle, coach, friend, mentor and role model, he influenced many lives. Survivors include two sisters, Pansy Jonas and Martha Owenby; two brothers, Frank Abernathy and Wayne Abernathy; two brothers-in-law, Bob Hager & Floyd "Bud" Jonas; guardian children, Jeremy Chaffin, Zak McCrary and Tim Beal; many loving nieces and nephews; great and great-great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and friends. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 3 p.m., at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden with Pastor Jeff Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Friendly Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Friendly Chapel Baptist Church. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
