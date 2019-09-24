CONNELLY SPRINGS Devon Hunter Abernathy, 20, of Connelly Springs, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept, 25, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. The Abernathy family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.