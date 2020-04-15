January 5, 1945 - April 12, 2020 Brenda Pope Abernathy, 75, of Catawba, went home to be with her Glorious Lord on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020, following a recent car accident. She was born Jan. 5, 1945, in Catawba County, to the late Bascum LeRoy Pope and Rena Belle Hollar Pope. Brenda was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont and the LWML. She retired from Conover Chair after many years of service, was a supporter of St. Joseph's Indian School, and enjoyed bowling and roller skating. Brenda had a great love for her family and enjoyed life to the fullest. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Sunny (Kenneth) Pope; and sisters, Ruby Reed, Josie Franks (Dean), Sudie "Tine" Lail (Vernon), Edith Sigmon, Mary Brice Pope and Ester Pope. Those left to cherish her memory are husband of 57 years, Charlie Lee Abernathy of the home; son, Charlie Abernathy Jr. and Lisa Welch of Catawba; daughter, Jewel Deal and husband, David, of Newton; brothers, Buddy Pope and wife, Crystal, of Conover, Jerry Pope and wife, Cindy, of Newton, and Johnny Pope and wife, Pat, of Newton; grandchildren, Hayden Deal and fiancée, Bailey Wright, McKenzie Deal, Cameron Abernathy and Melanie Abernathy; great-grandchildren, Briley Donaldson and Jaelynn Donaldson; and an exceptional amount of nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held for her immediate family in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The Rev. Eric Hollar will officiate. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Claremont. Her body will lie in state today (Wednesday, April 15), from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 5759 Bolick Rd., Claremont, NC 28610. Condolences may be sent to the Abernathy family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Abernathy family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Service information
10:00AM-4:00PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
