Beatrice Abernathy November 6, 1924 - February 6, 2020 Beatrice Abernathy, 95, of Hickory died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m., at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SPECIAL THRU MARCH Home exterior cleaning. Singlewide MH start at $100. Single level & Doublewide homes start at $175. multi-level homes start at $225. Insured. 336-428-2053
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
*TREE TRIMMING *DEAD LIMB REMOVAL *COMPLETE TREE Removal *TREE LIMBS OVERHANGING BUILDINGS WE CLIMB TOO FOR HARD TO REACH LIMBS BRUSH CLEARING/REMOVAL We Provide Proof of Insurance - Free Estimates CALL JESSE ROSE 704-880-4015