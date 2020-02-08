Beatrice Abernathy November 6, 1924 - February 6, 2020 Beatrice Abernathy, 95, of Hickory died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m., at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountain Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. jenkinsfuneralhome.net

