November 29, 1929 - January 26, 2020 Mary Lou Carswell Abee, 90, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at CHC Blue Ridge in Morganton, following a period of declining health. Mary was born Nov. 29, 1929, in Burke County, to the late Frank Carswell and Sudie Brittain Carswell. She was a faithful, lifetime member of First Baptist Hildebran, where she served the Nursery Department for more than 30 years as director and worker. Mary was her families' cake maker for all birthdays and special events until her health declined, never having a formal lesson. She retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Abee; and sister, Florence Freeman. Survivors include her son, Joel Abee and wife, Renee, of Hickory; daughter, Melinda Abee Ward of Hickory; grandchildren, Emily Hudson and husband, Blain, of Hickory, Erin Wall and husband, Daniel, of Connelly Springs, Megan Houston and husband, Chad, of Hickory, and Michelle Sain and husband, Josh, of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Dustin Hudson and wife, Ashlen, of Connelly Springs, Jacob Hudson of Hickory, Davis and Jackson Wall of Connelly Springs, Braiden and Ava Sain of Hickory, and Rhett and Sawyer Houston of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Emma, Alivia, and Cason Hudson of Connelly Springs; and sister, Vera Duckworth of Hickory. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, at First Baptist Church Hildebran with the Rev. Ron Arndt officiating. Interment will follow the service in the First Baptist Church Hildebran Cemetery with Davis Wall, Daniel Wall, Jacob Hudson, Dustin Hudson, Josh Sain, and Nick Clark serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.
