April 13, 1960 - March 4, 2020 Mr. Mark William Abee, 59, of Vale, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Carolina Rehab and Nursing Center, following a period of declining health. Mark was born April 13, 1960, in Burke County to Billy Abee and Mary Lou Lowman Abee. He was a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and a member of Providence Baptist Church. Survivors include his parents, Billy and Mary Lou Abee of the home, and one brother, Curt Abee of Vale. Also surviving are numerous cousins; and a special caretaker of the family, Mrs. Sylvia Moore. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, at 4 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church, with the Revs. Steve Parker, Ernie Richards and Chris Dale officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 1505, Hickory, NC 28603; or to Providence Baptist Church, 7618 Providence Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
