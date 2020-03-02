Nearly five years ago, Liz Goebelbecker started volunteering with NETworX, a ministry run through the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry operating at the Whole Life Center.
For three years, she has been the program’s coordinator. She describes the group as a “discipleship of equals” in which people from all walks of life come together to build relationships and achieve personal growth together.
The meetings include classes where people learn about topics like healthy relationships, trauma, race and gender.
In written responses and an interview, Goebelbecker discussed how she came to work for NETworX and her role within the organization.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On how she came to become the coordinator of NETworX:
A family member of mine had reached out to me while experiencing homelessness.
I had a very limited scope of understanding about issues surrounding homelessness and poverty. I thought that if my family member was able to find employment, everything else would work out. I was wrong.
My family member moved in with us and I began to realize that he felt such hopelessness, had experienced such trauma, lived in such darkness, that the homelessness was merely a symptom of a much deeper and complicated concern.
I became a student of the way in which vulnerable and marginalized people are forced to navigate systems of assistance and charity. I watched as this person was disregarded and patronized.
This had such a profound effect on me that in August 2015, I started to volunteer with a brand-new ministry of Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry called NETworX Catawba. After volunteering for 18 months, the position of coordinator opened, I applied, and was offered the position.
On the hardest part of her job:
The most challenging part of my work is navigating the barriers that exist for people who are rebuilding their lives.
Second chances exist for some people, but not for all people.
It is both challenging and deeply rewarding to advocate on behalf of people who have been voiceless, to then be able to step away and see people I love and care for rise up in their own agency and power to speak on their own behalf and build abundant, beautiful lives.
On the part of her work she’s proudest of:
I’m proud that every Monday night we walk into First Presbyterian and it feels like family. It’s genuine, and it’s real. It’s authentic.
We do all the ups and downs of life. We just had a friend pass away. We have friends who’ve relapsed. We have friends who, their spouses have lost their jobs.
We do life together, and it’s real. We have created a culture of compassion and a culture of radical hospitality and generosity. That is the thing I’m most proud of, without a doubt.
On how she would like to be remembered:
I want to be remembered as someone who loved and nurtured their family and friends.
I don’t have a traditional family of origin, but I have been blessed with the gift of choosing my family.
Along with my husband, Tom, and my children, I have friends who I cherish and have adopted me as their own. I hope to be remembered as someone who served, who cared, who worried less about the rules and was concerned more about loving well. I believe in the potential of ALL people.
I believe we are all created in the image of God and are called to live and love in abundance.
