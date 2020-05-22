Though schools are closed and classrooms are empty, teachers and staff at North Liberty School in Burke County found a way to positively impact the community.
Lisa Summey, principal at North Liberty School, learned that one of her students, Jasmine Powell, was in need of a handicapped wheelchair ramp at her home. Jasmine was having to be carried through her front door and it was a hardship on the parents. After approval from the family, Summey reached out to Foothills Service Project for assistance, according to a press release from Burke County Schools.
Summey said, “There is a need that the community has and we are able to help build something that they need. It has been very nice for us to be able to help, to see it all come together and see the person ride down the ramp for the very first time,” the release said.
R.L. Icard, director of Foothills Service Project and member of the Burke County Board of Education said, “We don’t give our teachers and teachers assistants enough credit because they are a huge part of these students' lives and because they have a student that needed something that is why their heart went out to it. To me it is exciting to see them want to reach the community.”
The giving did not stop after building Jasmine’s ramp. The North Liberty staff has since helped to build six different ramps for others in need in our community, the release said.
Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam said, “The hearts of these teachers and staff members is a great reminder of how much our teachers care for our students even when they are not in the classroom. I am grateful for teachers who go the extra mile to make sure their students are safe and cared for.”
