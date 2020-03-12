The state high school athletic association announced Thursday that fans will not be permitted at state title basketball games on Saturday, including the Newton-Conover girls game slated for Chapel Hill.
The coronavirus threat is to blame.
“This decision is not one we make lightly,” North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker said in the announcement. “We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our student-athletes, coaches their families and many in the community. However, the NCHSAA must do its part in providing leadership necessary to keep our students, communities and state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19.”
The games will be contested with essential team personnel and a limited number of family members in attendance. No tickets will be sold at the door. Concessions will not be available for the limited attendees. Members of the media will not be permitted to attend either.
The NCHSAA gave suggestions on how to view the game.
All eight games will be televised through the Sinclair Broadcasting Group statewide television network. The games will also be available through the NFHS Network (www.NFHSNetwork.com) for those who are unable to view the contests being broadcast through Sinclair stations.
Newton-Conover is scheduled to face Farmville Central in the Dean E. Smith Center on the UNC campus at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, according to the NCHSAA website.
Anyone who has purchased tickets through Newton-Conover High School can get a refund by returning them to the high school office. Tickets purchased online will be refunded though websites.
A send off for the Lady Red Devils will still be held at Newton-Conover High School, said John Robinson, public information officer for Newton-Conover City Schools.
The team will depart for the tournament at 2 p.m. Friday.
This article was updated to include more information at 1:27 p.m.
