NEWTON — The Newton Elks Lodge 2042 will host the sixth annual Leagon / Britt Memorial Golf Tournament honoring fallen brothers on Friday, Oct. 4, at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville.
The tournament honors John Leagon and Fred Britt, loyal and popular members of the Newton Elks Lodge 2042 for many years along with other fallen Elks Lodge brothers. The tournament format is captain’s choice with four players per team. A shotgun start is set for noon, with registration and lunch beginning at 11 a.m.
Cost to play in the tournament is $80 per player or $320 per four person team. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, golfers gifts, one mulligan, and one skirt shot. Additional mulligans and skirt shots will be sold the day of the event for $10 each. First and second place teams will win prizes as well a special gift the highest team score. Also, closest to the pin on holes No. 7 and No. 17 and longest drive on No. 12 will be awarded.
An awards ceremony, raffle drawings, and sponsor recognition reception will be held at the Newton Elks Lodge 2042 immediately after the tournament.
Donations will be made to local charities in memory of fallen brothers.
Team registration forms and corporate/individual sponsorship opportunities are available at the Newton Elks Lodge 2042, West J St. in Newton. For information, call Newton Elks Lodge at 828-464-1360, Hunter Davis at 828-455-5000, or Dennis Punch at 828-994-1631.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.