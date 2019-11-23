NEWTON – If you’re in the market for a fun cardiovascular workout, consider including the Catawba County Library System in your plans. Each week, fans of zumba move their bodies to high-energy, popular music and burn off calories in the process.
The ongoing classes take place at 6 p.m. on Mondays at the Main Library in Newton. They’re free and open to the public. Honey Estrada, public health strategist with Catawba County Public Health, leads the library’s classes and is a licensed instructor.
Zumba classes are appropriate for every skill and ability level, open to men and women, and available to anyone 14 and older. The library does require a parental signature for teens younger than 18 who join in.
Zumba features prominently in LiveWell @ the Library, a collaborative program that dovetails with Catawba County’s LiveWell initiative to nurture healthier residents – both encourage healthy eating, active living, and chronic disease prevention.
Zumba is among many wellness classes offered by the library, which also include yoga, tai chi, low-impact chair dancing, belly and hula dancing, a walking book club, and ongoing workshops to support healthy nutrition habits and cultivate mindfulness. A Couch to 5K event will be launched in the spring of 2020.
LiveWell @ the Library is made possible by funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
To learn more about LiveWell @ the Library or any other programs, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
