Rumors of coronavirus treatments and prevention swirl across the internet. When it comes to your health, it’s best to know what’s real and what might do more harm than good. One thing health experts know for sure: social distancing and cleanliness, including washing your hands, are the best tools to fight COVID-19.
Is there a cure for coronavirus?There is no cure approved by the Federal Drug Administration so far, but many studies are underway to find one, according to the FDA. Some promising drugs include chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, used to treat malaria and inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. There’s also remdesivir, the drug used to treat SARS, another coronavirus, according to the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are widely available, inexpensive, relatively safe and have shown promise to treat coronavirus, there are yet to be any studies to definitely prove they work against coronavirus and they should not be taken as an at-home remedy, according to the CDC.
No drug experimental treatment should be taken without a doctor’s prescription or advice. While there are at-home remedies to help with COVID-19 symptoms, there are even more rumors and fake cures floating around that don’t work and shouldn’t be tried.
How can I treat the virus at home?The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recommends anyone feeling mild symptoms of coronavirus who is not in a high-risk category should stay home. If you live with others, avoid using the same bathroom or household items, wear a mask and stay in one room.
Treat your symptoms, like cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat and aches with over-the-counter medicine you’d use to treat any other cold. Stay hydrated and well rested, according to the CDC.
For most people, the symptoms last no more than a couple of weeks. If your symptoms worsen or continue, it may be time to go to the hospital — but call your doctor first.
You can leave isolation once you meet three criteria:
» You’ve been fever free for three days without medication.
» Seven days has elapsed since your symptoms first appeared.
» Your respiratory (cough, shortness of breath) symptoms have improved.
Should I use ibuprofen to treat my fever?You don’t have to avoid it. Some doctors in France advised against using ibuprofen while infected with COVID-19 as they saw severe illness in some COVID-19 patients who used it, according to Harvard Medical School. The World Health Organization initially recommended against taking ibuprofen but now says there is no evidence to show it has negative effects on those with COVID-19.
You can also use acetaminophen to treat your symptoms.
Do antibiotics work against the new coronavirus?Antibiotics do not kill the coronavirus — as it’s a viral infection not a bacterial one, according to the CDC. The only time antibiotics are used in treating a patient with coronavirus is if the patient also gets a case of bacterial pneumonia, according to the CDC website.
Does drinking water flush the virus from my body, or prevent pneumonia?No. While drinking water and staying hydrated is healthy and can help your body fight any infection, it doesn’t wash away the virus or prevent pneumonia, according to the WHO. There is also no evidence that rinsing your sinuses with saline water will help protect against COVID-19.
Are there any do-it-yourself treatments that work?There are no home treatments found to be effective against coronavirus, so far. Health organizations say treat your symptoms as you would a cold and avoid experimental or untested treatments.
Is there any way to prevent COVID-19 other than washing your hands?Because it’s a new coronavirus, there isn’t much in the way of prevention. That’s why there are social-distancing guidelines and business shutdowns in place. N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s “stay-at-home” order keeps us all in our houses except for essential travel to limit the spread of the virus.
According to the WHO, some other things that are not proven to work include:
Exposing yourself to hot temperatures. While some other coronaviruses and the flu wane in warm weather, it’s too soon to tell if COVID-19 will act the same. It’s still able to spread in warm weather. There is also no proof cold temperatures kill the virus either.
Using hot air hand dryers. They do not kill the coronavirus either.
Taking a lot of vitamins, like vitamin C. There is no proof taking vitamin C will help prevent COVID-19, according to Harvard Medical School. While vitamins are generally harmless, high doses can cause nausea, cramps and an increased risk of kidney stones. Some doctors are testing the effectiveness of vitamin C in patients with coronavirus to help them recover. There is no definitive proof it has helped.
Are certain people more susceptible to COVID-19?No age, race or gender has been found to be more susceptible to coronavirus, though older people and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness or death, according to NCDHHS.
In North Carolina, about 42 percent of coronavirus cases are in people ages 25 to 49. About 27 percent are age 50 to 64. About 20 percent of the cases are in people age 65 and older and 10 percent are 24 and younger.
About 75 percent of the deaths due to coronavirus in the state are in people 65 and older.
The cases are nearly evenly split between women and men.
One early study seemed to show that people with Type A blood had a higher risk of getting COVID-19 and Type O had a lower risk, but the study is not peer-reviewed or published in a journal. Experts warn against accepting the study as fact, according to PolitiFact, a nonprofit fact-checking organization.
