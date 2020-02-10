Tabitha Yates wasn’t sure how to react when her 5-year-old daughter, Sarah, told her mother what she wanted to do for her sixth birthday.

“Sarah said that for her party she wanted to have a free donation party,” Yates said. Sarah described her ideal party as an opportunity for people to donate items for others in need.

“To hear Sarah talk about this often brings tears to my eyes,” Yates said. “She says it’s a sharing party to share love. Sarah will also describe it as a way to help take care of our neighbors.”

Sarah’s ideal birthday party includes inviting everyone, Yates said. “She has invited political leaders and pastors, cashiers, neighbors, friends, flight attendants and teachers. If she hasn’t had the opportunity to invite you personally, please know that you are invited.”

Items that can be donated include canned food, diapers, baby wipes, personal hygiene items like shampoo and deodorant, pet food and cat litter.

The organizations that will receive donations include The Pregnancy Care Center, Hickory Soup Kitchen, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, PAWS NC Rescue and Safe Harbor.

“Every time we ask a friend or company for their support and they respond positively, Sarah brightens,” Yates said. “She has told me: ‘This is just like I planned it. It’s like a small seed turns into a big tree!’ Sarah gets it.”

Sarah’s birthday party will be held Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1686 Sixth St. SE, Hickory.

“She knows that we have everything that we need and even most of what we want and that others are not as fortunate,” Yates said. “I am so humbled to watch her lead this and so grateful for the generous response of others.”

