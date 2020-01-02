Newton Police officers were called to 323 E. K Street in Newton at approximately 3:22 a.m. Thursday and found a 17-year-old shot in the leg, according to a Newton Police Department press release.
The victim knows who shot them, but the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, according to the release. The victim was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center, and then to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The victim’s condition is unknown. This is an ongoing investigation by the Newton Police Department. Anyone with information can call Investigator Daniela Massey at 828-465-7430.
