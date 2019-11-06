Nautica Mercedes Brinkley, 19, was at a home on 19th Avenue SW in Hickory Monday night when a 15-year-old shot her in the face, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
The 15-year-old male intentionally shot Brinkley, Capt. Aaron Turk of Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said. Turk also confirmed the male knew Brinkley.
Brinkley remains in critical condition as of Wednesday, according to Turk.
According to a search warrant filed at the Catawba County Clerk’s Office, there were others in the room at the time of the shooting but they fled before police arrived on the scene. Turk said those who fled have since been interviewed by police.
The 15-year-old was arrested. Turk said that since he is a juvenile they can’t release what the suspect is charged with.
According to the search warrant, a .22 caliber shell casing and a box of .22 Hornady bullets were recovered from the scene. Turk said the gun used in the shooting was also seized.
