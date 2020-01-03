A 16-year-old male is in custody after a 17-year-old was shot in the leg on E K Street in Newton on Tuesday at 3:22 a.m., according to a Newton Police Department press release.
Newton Police officers took the 16-year-old into custody for felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries and attempted robbery on Thursday at approximately 6 p.m.
The 16-year-old was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center. Other arrests and potential charges are pending, according to the release.
The 17-year-old victim is in stable condition at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Newton Police Department. Anyone with information can call Investigator Daniela Massey at 828-465-7430.
