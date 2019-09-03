Yard of the Month

The Granite Falls Garden Club awarded “Yard of the Month” to Neil and Michele Shronce of Clover Church Road.

The Shronce home features a large raised flower bed with numerous perennials and shrubs including knock-out roses, sedum, Russian sage, ornamental grass, variegated yucca, hosta, peonies, sunflowers, black-eyed-Susans, azaleas, crape myrtles, wisteria, Bradford pear, and a blueberry bush.

Several metal sculptures adorn the bed including two large colorful roosters. An American flag flies high upon the flag pole. The award was presented to the Shronces by Juanita Hayes.

