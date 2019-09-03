The Granite Falls Garden Club awarded “Yard of the Month” to Neil and Michele Shronce of Clover Church Road.
The Shronce home features a large raised flower bed with numerous perennials and shrubs including knock-out roses, sedum, Russian sage, ornamental grass, variegated yucca, hosta, peonies, sunflowers, black-eyed-Susans, azaleas, crape myrtles, wisteria, Bradford pear, and a blueberry bush.
Several metal sculptures adorn the bed including two large colorful roosters. An American flag flies high upon the flag pole. The award was presented to the Shronces by Juanita Hayes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.