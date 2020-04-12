Colorful paintings, drawings and signs cover the front of Carol Johncock’s house. Standing at the corner are large wooden letters spelling “hope.”
The letters are lit up brightly at night so they can be seen from all over her neighborhood, Falling Creek in Hickory, drawing people to Johncock’s gallery of hope, as she calls it.
Johncock decided to start the outdoor art gallery in her yard in March. As news of the coronavirus grew more concerning, with cases spreading and the death toll rising, so did Johncock’s need to do something.
So she stirred up a plan to bring uplifting art to her neighborhood. Her yard is large and near a busy intersection on 10th Street NE, she said.
“I thought it would be a cool place for people to walk by and have a moment of something other than coronavirus,” Johncock said.
She started with paintings of her own. Johncock rummaged through her garage and home, scrounging up art from craft projects, paintings and her children’s work. “We just started pulling stuff out of our house,” she said.
Then, she welcomed others to add to it.
Neighbors brought their own art and signs often revolving around the hope theme. Johncock also started leaving out pieces of wood and cardboard for people to decorate, paint and bring back to be put in the yard gallery.
Now, every morning there is more in her yard or at her doorstep to be placed in the gallery. She posts a photo on the Falling Creek Neighborhood Hope Gallery Facebook page when she gets new items, then adds it to the gallery.
When people walk by, they can look for new items and are welcome to walk up to the art to get a better view, Johncock said.
People have started bringing hearts to thank health-care workers, so Johncock started leaving cardboard out for people to take and decorate with a heart.
“It’s been a lot of fun and it’s been encouraging for me and my family, as well,” she said. She wants everyone who sees her garden gallery to feel some hope that things will get better.
“People say they just smile,” Johncock said. “So to bring that to people — that’s really cool.”
For Easter, Johncock put out cardboard for people to decorate with Easter Bible verses or celebrations of the holiday. Today, she plans to fill the yard with them.
“We can’t be at our churches on Easter but we thought it would be cool for people to come by and celebrate here,” Johncock said.
For more information, visit the Falling Creek Neighborhood Hope Gallery Facebook page.
