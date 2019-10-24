A local Marine who fought and died in battle during World War II will finally be laid to rest on Saturday after his remains had not been identified for 76 years.
Pfc. John Taylor “Jack” Burke volunteered to join the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) in 1942. He was 17 years old.
After basic training in San Diego, California, Burke was assigned to Company B, 1st Battalion, 8th Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.
In November 1943 he and fellow Marines landed on the island of Betio, where Burke was killed in action. With the use of mitochondrial DNA, anthropological evidence and chest radiograph comparison analysis, his body was accounted for earlier this year.
Burke will be laid to rest at Catawba Memorial Park cemetery in Hickory this weekend.
His remains were escorted by North Carolina Highway Patrol and Patriot Guard Riders motorcycle group from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Hickory on Thursday. Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies and Hickory Police officers blocked intersections along the route as well.
Visitation will be held at Catawba Memorial Park (3070 U.S. 70 SE, Hickory) on Friday, Oct. 25, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A full USMC dress uniform will be on display.
A funeral service and burial with full military honors will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at Catawba Memorial Park.
For a more in-depth story on Burke’s life and the funeral service, look in the Hickory Daily Record’s Sunday edition or visit www.hickoryrecord.com.
