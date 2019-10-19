HICKORY — Church Women United will sponsor a World Community Day worship service at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Peace United Church of Christ, 2230 29th Ave. Drive NE, Hickory.
“The Time Is Now! Resolve to Love” is the overall theme, and is based on John 4:23a (CEB — “But the time is coming — and is here!”).
World Community Day focuses on global peace and justice, and calls on women of faith to reach beyond Christian denominations to people who are Muslim, Buddhist, Jewish and many others. It is a move from ecumenical to an interfaith orientation.
Women and men from all world religions are welcome and encouraged to attend the service. There will be a panel of people from various world religions. The Golden Rule from the viewpoint of their religion will be shared to show the similarities among them.
Church Women United sponsors the event.
For more information, email Kathy Wood at kathywoodphd@gmail.com.
