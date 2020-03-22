Coronavirus concerns have shut down schools and dining rooms throughout the city but they haven't halted work on one of Hickory's major projects.
On Wednesday, workers laid the first concrete slab of City Walk.
City Walk is one of the major projects funded by the 2014 bond referendum.
The walkway will run from Lenoir-Rhyne University to Ninth Street NW. The City Walk is a central component of a trail system that will stretch out to Lake Hickory.
Last June, the city awarded the $14.3 million contract for the project to Neill Grading.
