The end of construction on Union Square is in sight.
Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the work on redesign of the square is expected to be 90 percent finished by the end of next week.
Union Square will be the site of two events on Friday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m.: Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Paint the Town Red pep rally and the Sails Original Music Series featuring bluegrass musician Missy Raines. Due to recently-installed sod as part of the Union Square renovations, attendees are asked to refrain from using the lawn areas. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating on the brick pavers and concrete areas.
The concert series will continue on the square on every Friday during September.
There will be some parts of the Union Square project that will still need work after next week. Among these are completion of the new hill for the cannon, construction on a new multiuse structure and street improvements in downtown, Killian said.
Neill Grading & Construction Co. was awarded $4.9 million in city contracts for the redesign, which includes the construction of new bathrooms.
The city expects to have a ribbon cutting for the new Union Square on Sept. 23. More information on that ceremony is expected later.
The Union Square overhaul is only one in a series of construction projects that will affect downtown and other parts of the city.
Construction on the City Walk, the multiuse trail connecting Lenior-Rhyne to Ninth Street NW in downtown, is expected to begin in October or November.
Neill Grading was awarded a $14.3 million contract for the City Walk work.
