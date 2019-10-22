HICKORY – The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club will participate in Klingspor's Woodworking Extravaganza this Friday and Saturday at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

Instead of its regular meeting, the group will have a booth at the extravaganza, where members will demonstrate scroll sawing, and show projects by club contest winners and other club members. Visitors will have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments about woodworking activities, projects, tools, and techniques. The extravaganza will include many completed projects, and woodworking tool and technique demonstrations by woodworking enthusiasts and equipment vendors.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.

