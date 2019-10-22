HICKORY – The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club will participate in Klingspor's Woodworking Extravaganza this Friday and Saturday at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.
Instead of its regular meeting, the group will have a booth at the extravaganza, where members will demonstrate scroll sawing, and show projects by club contest winners and other club members. Visitors will have the opportunity to ask questions and make comments about woodworking activities, projects, tools, and techniques. The extravaganza will include many completed projects, and woodworking tool and technique demonstrations by woodworking enthusiasts and equipment vendors.
The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals. The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are our annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.
For more information, call 828-855-4941.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.