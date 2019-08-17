Cole Winn

Crawdads’ Cole Winn (24) fires a pitch to the plate in this file photo. Winn allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts and one walk in five innings during Friday's 1-0 victory over Greenville.

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Cole Winn allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Hickory Crawdads over the Greenville Drive in a 1-0 win on Friday.

Winn (3-3) struck out seven and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the sixth inning. After hitting a double with two outs, Frainyer Chavez scored on a single by Jax Biggers.

Brayan Bello (5-8) went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out eight in the South Atlantic League game.

The Drive (51-72, 19-34 second half) were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Crawdads' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

Hickory (73-46, 32-21) improved to 7-1 against Greenville this season.

