GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Cole Winn allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the Hickory Crawdads over the Greenville Drive in a 1-0 win on Friday.
Winn (3-3) struck out seven and walked one to get the win.
The game's only run was scored in the top of the sixth inning. After hitting a double with two outs, Frainyer Chavez scored on a single by Jax Biggers.
Brayan Bello (5-8) went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out eight in the South Atlantic League game.
The Drive (51-72, 19-34 second half) were held scoreless for the 14th time this season, while the Crawdads' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.
Hickory (73-46, 32-21) improved to 7-1 against Greenville this season.