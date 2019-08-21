Will historic store be torn down?

Proprietors of the Terrell Country Store, Bob Sysol and Jo Ireland, say the owner of the property has told them to pack up and move out by October 1.
The owner, according to the Catawba County deed, is Jean Huffman Connor of Conover. She has not returned Hickory Daily Record phone calls or responded to voicemails as of Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Ireland said Jean Connor told her and Sysol on Friday, Aug. 16 that the couple had to move out by Oct. 1, and the store will be demolished. “We’ve been here since February 2013. This is home away from home,” she added. The couple uses the store as a community antique shop.
“It’s just sad. The community is very upset,” Ireland continued. “This store is a landmark of Terrell; no one wants it torn down.”
A 17-year-old Terrell resident, Jay Estes, disapproves of the store being demolished. “The Terrell Country Store is important to me because it shows the history of this small town,” he said. “It’s a cool old building and it deserves to be preserved out of sheer respect.”
Gary Freeze, professor of history and American cultural studies at Catawba College in Salisbury, said according to his book, “The Catawbans,” the store first opened in 1885 and was operated by Thomas F. Connor.
“The Terrell Country Store is one of about a half dozen significant country stores in western North Carolina,” Freeze said. “It had more character and sophistication than most.” He added that the store’s heyday was between World War I and the Great Depression.
There are rumors that the store is set to be demolished due to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s (NCDOT) project to widen N.C. Highway 150. Larry Carpenter, NCDOT Division 12 Construction Engineer, said that is not the plan.
“The current plans show widening N.C. Highway 150 along the existing alignment except for the section through Terrell,” Carpenter said in an email. “The current plans have N.C. Highway 150 going above the town of Terrell.”
The bypass became part of the plan when NCDOT conducted environmental impact studies. “Several alternate alignments were proposed in the vicinity of Terrell,” Carpenter said. “Widening N.C. Highway 150 through Terrell was considered to have an adverse effect on the historic district of Terrell. This made the preferred alternative the northern bypass.”
Under these plans, Carpenter said N.C. Highway 150 would bypass Terrell and follow Slanting Bridge Road around the community and then reconnect to the existing N.C. Highway 150 just west of the Marshall Steam Plant.
Other rumors have spread across the community, but none have been verified. The only information Ireland and Sysol know is what Jean Connor has told them.
The Terrell Country Store was historically owned by the Connor family, but descendant Charles Connor III — who owns property across the street from the store and the T.F. Connor House — said the store hasn’t been in the family since 2008.
Charles Connor III said his family is not upset, and the sentimental attachment for the store disappeared after the death of his father in 2008. Still, Ireland says folks in the community are raising awareness and hope to stop the demolition or move the store.
“Everyone wants to know what is going to happen to it,” Ireland said.