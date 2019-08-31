A Statesville man charged with murder after a 2017 shooting outside Alessio’s Lounge and Grill in Hickory is out on bond, according to court documents.
Bradley Dewayne Davis, 43, was released on a $200,000 secured bond on July 5. Per the conditions of his release, he is to adhere to a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, wear an electronic monitoring device and have no contact with the prosecuting witnesses.
Just after 2 a.m. on June 17, 2017, Shamar Rashad Wilson, 37, of Hickory, was shot while standing in front of Alessio’s Lounge and Grill off North Center Street. Alessio’s Lounge is no longer in business.
An eyewitness who spoke to police was identified in a search warrant as an anonymous source since the witness feared for their life. They know Davis and they said they saw Davis walk up to Wilson and yell an obscenity before taking out a black handgun, firing a few shots in the air then shooting Wilson.
As Wilson fell to the ground, Davis ran off, the warrant says. Wilson was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
According to court documents, Davis turned himself in to the Hickory Police Department on June 19, 2017, after a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Wilson had told a family member a week or so prior to the shooting that he saw two people at Kickback Jack’s, a Hickory restaurant off Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard, who were “trying to get him.” Wilson was at the restaurant to watch an NBA Finals game, court documents say.
According to search warrants, Davis’ girlfriend confirmed Davis had been at Kickback Jack’s sometime prior to the shooting to also watch an NBA Finals game.
Davis was originally issued a $600,000 secured bond on May 9, 2018, but that was reduced to $200,000 in June 2019.
Davis’ next court date is scheduled for the week of Sept. 3.
Also the week of Sept. 3
Jonathon Tyler Laxton, 20, of Conover, is charged with accessory after the fact in relation to a shooting that injured a 3-year-old girl and killed a 16-year-old boy in Hickory in April.
He was released on a $40,000 bond in May after his attorney Lisa Dubs filed a motion to have his bond reduced from $75,000.
At around 8:20 p.m. on April 11, 2019, Laxton was the driver of a red SUV that stopped at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments on the 900 block of First Street SW in Hickory.
According to court documents, Laxton told investigators his friend 17-year-old Zamare Nadja Davison owed someone money for marijuana, which is why they went to the apartment complex.
Laxton said when Davison got out of the car he was robbed and started shooting. During the gunfire, a 3-year-old girl was struck in the head and sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Devin O’Dariess Lee, a 16-year-old Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School student, also suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He and the 3-year-old girl were transported to Frye Regional Medical Center by bystanders, according to court documents.
Lee died in the hospital at 9:59 p.m. after multiple attempts to save his life by hospital staff, according to court documents.
Meanwhile, Laxton and Davison left the scene and returned to Davison’s mother’s home on Airport Rhodhiss Road. There, Davison told his mother he’d shot someone, court documents say.
Davison died by suicide shortly after telling his mother about the incident.
Laxton was arrested shortly after.
Laxton’s next appearance in Catawba County Superior Court is scheduled for the week of Sept. 3.
Another man was also arrested in relation to the shooting in May.
Michael Emmanuel Tucker Jr., 23, is charged with a felony count of discharging a firearm into occupied property and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Davis, Laxton and Tucker are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
