What does Memorial Day mean to you? Veterans talk freedom, helping others

Members of the Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans gathered at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory on May 9 to thread information cards onto stick American flags.
They did so to help Spectrum Financial Inc. provide local restaurants with 7,000 American flags measuring 8 inches by 12 inches. The flags are a gift to restaurant customers for Memorial Day.
“Doing this helps us to remember those veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Foothills Veterans member and veteran Ric Vandett said. “A lot of people will be putting these (flags) up, and it’s nice to know that when we drive by and see these flags that we had a hand in helping.”
This is just one example of how the veterans group is involved in the community. They also organize the annual Veterans Stand Down event, where a number of resources are provided for veterans including medical and dental services, food, clothing, haircuts, counseling and more.
“We couldn’t do the Stand Down this year, but hopefully we will be able to have one twice the size next year,” Larry McMullen, veteran and Foothills Veterans leader, said. “All the money we raise goes back to helping veterans.” McMullen served in the U.S. Army 1968-1970, and again 1983-2006.
A number of veterans talked about why they volunteer with the group and what Memorial Day means to them.
Lorrie Lawrence served in the U.S. Navy as an air traffic controller 1980-1985.
“I appreciate what these guys in Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans do. I’m like a little sister with my older brothers, learning from them. I love hearing their stories because I never served during wartime. I don’t know what that’s like.
“There’s a saying — ‘Freedom is never free’ — someone is paying the cost for our freedom, and it’s our military. It breaks my heart to see how our military is sometimes treated. They can be some of the poorest families in our nation; but ... they are paying the highest cost for the nation. I am here to show my appreciation, to give back, and to show some love.”
Ric Vandett served 1962-1966 in the U.S. Air Force and Army.
“As veterans, we want to do what we can to reach out and help others. But, secondly, (Memorial Day) is such a special date. (It) honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, the ‘last full measure of devotion,’ as (Abraham Lincoln) said.”
Jerry Haberle served with the U.S. Air Force as a radio/radar repairman and instructor 1966-1972.
“I had a brother, Jack, who came back from (Vietnam) in 1965, and he told me to join the Navy or the Air Force — just don’t get drafted. I followed his advice, and it was good. I enjoyed it.”
“I’ve had a blessed life ever since, and that’s why I volunteer now. You have to give back. My brother once told me that the reason why we are here on earth is to help each other out; if you think there is any other reason, you’re wrong.”
Jeff Horvath, volunteer and member of Foothills Veterans, added that he may not be a veteran but he is grateful for the chance to give back to those who served.
“I never had the honor and privilege to wear the uniform, and I’ve kind of always missed that. But now, I have the opportunity to help those who did, those who risked their lives for our freedom,” Horvath said. “It’s an honor to volunteer here.”
To learn more about Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans, visit www.foothillsstanddown.com.
