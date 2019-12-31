The Western Piedmont Symphony hosted a ceremony on Monday as it buried a time capsule to commemorate Maestro Matthew Troy’s debut concert.
The concert was in October.
“I’m here today because I believe music is a powerful thing,” Troy said at the ceremony. “I believe that music can change communities. I believe music can really help lead the city of Hickory into the exciting future that lies before us.”
Items inside the capsule include a program from the concert, an article about the time capsule printed in the Hickory Daily Record, a letter written by Troy addressed to himself, two tickets from the concert, guest books containing signatures of those who attended, pictures from the rehearsal and a key to the city of Hickory.
The capsule will remain buried until “… either at the end of Matthew’s career with the Western Piedmont Symphony or at his death,” Ingrid Keller, executive director for the symphony, said.
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess attended the ceremony and said he hopes Troy will have a long career with the symphony. “But not too long because we want to be here when you open this thing up,” he said.
The time capsule was buried outside the Western Piedmont Symphony office at the SALT Block.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.