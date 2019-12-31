The Western Piedmont Symphony hosted a ceremony on Monday as it buried a time capsule to commemorate Maestro Matthew Troy’s debut concert.

The concert was in October.

“I’m here today because I believe music is a powerful thing,” Troy said at the ceremony. “I believe that music can change communities. I believe music can really help lead the city of Hickory into the exciting future that lies before us.”

Items inside the capsule include a program from the concert, an article about the time capsule printed in the Hickory Daily Record, a letter written by Troy addressed to himself, two tickets from the concert, guest books containing signatures of those who attended, pictures from the rehearsal and a key to the city of Hickory.

The capsule will remain buried until “… either at the end of Matthew’s career with the Western Piedmont Symphony or at his death,” Ingrid Keller, executive director for the symphony, said.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess attended the ceremony and said he hopes Troy will have a long career with the symphony. “But not too long because we want to be here when you open this thing up,” he said.

The time capsule was buried outside the Western Piedmont Symphony office at the SALT Block.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments