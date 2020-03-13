Hunter Baker
Submitted photo

West Caldwell senior Hunter Baker recently signed his national letter of intent to play golf at Mount Olive University next season. Pictured on the front row, from left, are his father Curtis, Hunter and his mother Cora. On the back row are Principal Craig Styron, head coach Kevin Abee, brother Kaleb Dula, sister Addison Baker and athletic director Stephen McMasters.

