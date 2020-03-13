West Caldwell senior Hunter Baker recently signed his national letter of intent to play golf at Mount Olive University next season. Pictured on the front row, from left, are his father Curtis, Hunter and his mother Cora. On the back row are Principal Craig Styron, head coach Kevin Abee, brother Kaleb Dula, sister Addison Baker and athletic director Stephen McMasters.
Most Popular
Latest Local Offers
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
STUMPS BY DAN TREES BY DAN FORESTRY MULCHING BY DAN 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.