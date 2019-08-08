The West Caldwell football team held a practice on Wednesday morning. According to head coach Mike Biggerstaff, who returns to the Warriors this season after winning a program-record 75 games from 1979-87, the squad still has a lot of work to do if it hopes to improve on a winless 2018 campaign. The quarterback competition is wide open, although junior Faizon Dickson is back. West Caldwell does have depth in the backfield with sophomore fullback Cameron Beaver returning, among others, while senior wide receivers Devonte Davenport and David Urbina are also back after starting a year ago. The Warriors’ primary focus has been on defense, as Biggerstaff hopes to have a solid unit on that side of the ball.
