Sports during the 2019-20 academic season will have a hard time topping what area teams did last year. From the three area conferences —Northwestern 3A/4A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A — eight teams took home state championships with five more finishing as state runner-up. Among individual competitions, 23 claimed state crowns in their respective events and 20 more got runner-up. Altogether, 17 of the 23 schools from the three conferences saw athletes get state titles or second place.
However, time is the master of us all and the challenges of a new year have arrived. Schools do not open for another week, but there’s plenty going on as the athletic year officially begins today. Conference battles will commence in a couple of weeks, but there are plenty of interesting nonconference contests at hand. Here is the best of the best.
1) Marvin Ridge at Hickory volleyball (Wednesday)
After a 15-10 mark in 2017 — a record that is arguably mediocre by Hickory standards, the Red Tornadoes returned with a vengeance a year ago with a 22-4 record. The four losses by Hickory came in a 3-0 sweep against 3A playoff team South Iredell, a season series sweep vs. conference foe Watauga and a playoff loss at Jesse Carson. However, Hickory showed it was on the way back to again making deep runs in state playoff competition. Perhaps the highlight of the year was a road playoff win against Cox Mill, which won the 2016 3A state title and went to the quarterfinals the next year.
The Red Tornadoes lost six seniors off the 2018 squad including their top three attackers statistically. However, they’ll bring back setter Olivia Pisel, who also led the team in aces and was second on the team in digs.
As the Red Tornadoes reset for 2019, they learn soon where they stand. The second match of the season will be against 3A state title winner Marvin Ridge. At 44-2 in 2018, the Mavericks toasted much of their competition with their losses coming against North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A state winner North Raleigh Christian and South Carolina state finalist Wando.
The contest against Marvin Ridge will start a tough three-match run this week for Hickory. In a tri-match Saturday, the Red Tornadoes will play at 2A West finalist West Iredell and 4A Davie, which was 22-3 last year.
2) Newton-Conover boys soccer at Watauga (Wednesday) vs. East Duplin (Saturday)
Arguably, the most surprising run of any team from the area was the Red Devils’ run to the 2A state title match. After the defending champs lost much of their scoring from the 2017 team, Newton-Conover looked flat at times on offense. However, the Red Devils still had goalkeeper Jon Joplin and a tough back four that kept the team in games until they could find goals to win. They used that formula well in winning the 2A West title in a shootout.
However, when the West final was delayed two days because of rain, it meant that Newton-Conover had a 36-hour turnaround to play the state final in Raleigh. Newton-Conover took a 1-0 lead, but the team lost their legs with fatigue in the second half and lost 2-1 to Clinton.
Much of that group is back this year and the expectations will be high to make a third straight trip to Raleigh. The first-week schedule does the Red Devils no favors, however. They’ll make a trip up the mountain to face Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion and third-round playoff participant Watauga. Newton-Conover then plays two matches in Cary, with Saturday’s match against East Duplin, which lost in the 2A quarterfinals last year.
3) Alexander Central at Hibriten football (Friday)
After nine seasons at the helm, Clay Lewis ended a highly successful tenure at Hibriten. Lewis moved on to Chesnee (South Carolina) High after putting together a 95-29 record, highlighted by a state title in 2017. The Panthers are 44-2 the past three years with the two losses coming in the West Regionals.
The Panthers’defensive coordinator Sam Mackey takes over and much of his defense returns with him. Hibriten will have a lot to replace on offense, but overall the Panthers are the gold standard of high school football among the area conferences. Mackey will start to put his stamp on the program with the opener Friday night against Alexander Central. After five straight losing seasons, the Panthers are closer to Hibriten’s standard than their basement-dwelling days.
Butch Carter took over in 2016 and the Cougars went 7-5. A year later they went 10-1 during the regular season before a surprise loss at home in the first round. They went 9-3 a year ago with a young crew that showed lots of promise. With a bevy of seniors in tow, Alexander Central could be a team worth watching. Are the Cougars on the same level as Hibriten? They’ll find out Friday night.
4) Maiden at Fred T. Foard football (Friday)
A year ago, coming off a 9-4 season that made long-suffering Tigers fans heady, Fred T. Foard started 0-4 against teams that eventually made it to the playoffs. The Tigers rebounded to win 6 of 7 and would end up second in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference behind Hibriten. However, in a surprise, coach Derrick Minor resigned and Foard was looking for someone to fill the large shoes left behind.
The Tigers returned to former coach Ryan Gettys, who coached the team from 2003-10 and led the team to a 9-3 mark in 2008.
Gettys and the Tigers will face a familiar foe when they host Maiden. The Blue Devils defeated Foard 21-6 a year ago in a revenge game from a playoff defeat the previous year. Maiden went 8-4 overall in 2018 and look to get back to the South Fork 2A Conference championship it won two years ago.
5) South Iredell at Maiden girls tennis (Tuesday)
Defending 2A champion Maiden returns with a new coach and looking to replace several key players. Becky Godfrey takes over the reins of the Blue Devils after Jon Huffman left following the state dual championship. Maiden will look to replace four-time state champion Zoe Huffman, who blitzed through all comers a year ago. The Blue Devils will also have to replace players at No. 2, No. 4 and No. 6 singles.
However, Maiden will not have a bare cupboard. Gracie Arrowood was 17-3 at No. 3 singles and was 13-2 at doubles. Hannah Sherrill was 16-4 as a sophomore at No. 5. They’ll open the season with a state banner on the fence.
6) Hickory vs. Fred T. Foard girls tennis (at Foard Tuesday, at Hickory Thursday)
A pair of conference champions will start the season with home-and-home matches this week and it will feature with the top young players in the state.
A year ago, Foard freshman Alexis Wolgemuth finished 17-2 in singles — the two losses came in straight sets to state champion Zoe Huffman of Maiden — and, along with Emily Campbell, 16-1 in doubles. Wolgemuth and Campbell went on to win the 2A state doubles title.
As a team, Foard won the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and made it to the second round of the dual team playoffs before it was eliminated by Maiden.
After years of frustrating runner-up finishes, Hickory finally climbed to the top of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Red Tornadoes then dropped a first-round match to Asheville.
Foard and Hickory split their two matches a year ago.
Others to watch:
Boys soccer: Hibriten at Hickory (Monday). Hibriten won the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference last year and was unbeaten before losing in the 2A state quarterfinals. Hickory and Watauga were co-champs in the NW 3A/4A before the Red Tornadoes lost a winner-take-all to Watauga. The Red Tornadoes lost in the first round of the playoffs. The teams played to a 1-1 tie to open 2018.
Volleyball: Maiden at Fred T. Foard (Tuesday). Maiden made it to the third round of last year’s 2A state playoffs and held a 2-0 lead before West Iredell won the final three sets to advance. Foard won the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and held the West No. 1 seed. It lost in the quarterfinals to West champion West Davidson.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed for the four-county region (Alexander Central, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba)
are taken from information provided by the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Varsity soccer and volleyball matches often follow JV contests, so times listed are approximate. Schedules are subject to change without notice. For more information on an event, contact the school.
WEEK OF AUG. 19-24
MONDAY, AUG. 19
BOYS SOCCER
Alexander Central at North Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
East Burke at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Ledford, 6:30 p.m.
Maiden at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
Patton at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
South Iredell at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lincoln Charter at Bandys, 4 p.m.
North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central (nonconference), 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Bunker Hill at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
East Burke at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at Maiden, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Crest, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 20
BOYS SOCCER
Bunker Hill at Statesville Christian, 6 p.m.
Statesville at Bandys, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hickory at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at West Lincoln, 4:00 p.m.
West Caldwell at McDowell, 4:00 p.m.
South Iredell at Maiden, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
West Caldwell at McDowell, 4 p.m.
Alexander Central at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
Bandys at St. Stephens (Arndt Middle), 6 p.m.
Draughn at Avery County, 6 p.m.
East Burke at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Patton at McDowell, 6 p.m.
Statesville at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference 2-Mile Kickoff at McDowell, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Lake Norman at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Patton at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hendersonville, 6:30 p.m.
Surry Central at Hibriten, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ashe County at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
Maiden at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Patton, 4 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
East Rutherford at Patton, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Ashe County, 6 p.m.
Marvin Ridge at Hickory, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at South Iredell, 6 p.m.
Wilkes Central at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
BOYS SOCCER
Bandys at Mooresville, 6 p.m.
East Rutherford at Freedom (CRSC), 6 p.m.
Maiden at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
Alexander Central at South Iredell, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Freedom at East Rutherford, 4:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Lincoln Charter, 6 p.m.
Draughn at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Wilkes Central, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
McDowell at Patton, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
FOOTBALL
Alexander Central at Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.
Bandys at St. Stephens, 7:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.
Draughn at West Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Highland Tech at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 7:30 p.m.
Patton at North Buncombe, 7:30 p.m.
Shelby at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Statesville at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
NCSCA Kickoff Classic, Wake Med Soccer Complex, Cary
Newton-Conover vs. North Raleigh Christian Academy, 2 p.m.
Hickory vs. Wakefield, 6:00 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
CROSS COUNTRY
St. Stephens at Providence Invitational, McAlpine Park, Charlotte, 8 a.m.
Draughn, Fred T. Foard at WNC Cross Country Carnival, Jackson Park, Hendersonville, 8:30 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
NCSCA Kickoff Classic, Wake Med Soccer Complex, Cary
Hickory vs. Swansboro, 9 a.m.
Newton-Conover vs. East Duplin, 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Hickory at West Iredell, 3 p.m.
Hickory vs. Davie (at West Iredell), 4:30 p.m.