It was a wet first week of spring sports around the area, but coaches at most programs got a decent look at their squads before many of them open conference action this week.
The opening week of conference has a few contests that will give an early look at the races to come.
Note: Features regarding Saturday’s 2A state girls basketball game between Newton-Conover and Farmville Central will appear in Thursday, Friday and Saturday’s editions of the Hickory Daily Record.
1) Bandys at North Lincoln baseball (Friday)After a four-year stretch during which it won 21 games, Bandys has been in the heat of the conference race during its two years in the South Fork 2A Conference. In 2018, the Trojans had the conference destiny in their hands with two games left, but a loss at North Lincoln put the regular season trophy in the Knights’ hands. North Lincoln added the conference tournament title by defeating Bandys in the final.
A year ago, in what was the best race in any sport in any conference in this area, four teams were within a game of first with two to play. Again tied for first, this time with West Lincoln, Bandys held the outright conference title in its hands. However, the Trojans lost at East Lincoln and then at home to West Lincoln and wound up in a tie for third with Maiden. North Lincoln and West Lincoln shared a co-championship with the Knights again adding the tournament title after beating Bandys in the final.
One does wonder what might have happened had Bandys earned the top seed in 2019. The Trojans went on the road and lost in the first round. North Lincoln continued a magical run to a 2A state title, defeating West Lincoln in the West final.
2) Fred T. Foard at Draughn softball (Friday)The race in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference softball standings came to the end with three teams — Foard, Draughn and Hibriten — playing for at least a co-championship heading in the final stretch of games. Rains had created a strange scenario in which Foard had one game left, while Draughn had four and Hibriten had two.
Draughn knocked out the Panthers to set up a showdown at home against Foard. After beating the Tigers on the road in the first game, in the rematch at home, Draughn held the championship in its grasp with three outs to go. A pair of controversial calls in the inning led to the ejection of Wildcats coach Chris Cozort, and Foard rallied to win. Still, with a chance at a co-championship, as well as the league’s top bid for the state tournament due to a tiebreaker, Draughn lost to Bunker Hill and the Tigers claimed the banner to themselves. Foard then went on to defeat Draughn 4-0 in the conference tournament final.
The Wildcats did get a small bit of satisfaction when Foard was upset in the first round of the 2A state playoffs, while they advanced to the third round.
Draughn (2-0) will get the first of the two conference games at its place and is probably looking for a little payback from the disappointment. However, the Wildcats first will have to deal with Hibriten on the road on Tuesday.
3) Lake Norman Charter, North Lincoln, West Lincoln at Bandys track and field (Wednesday)The South Fork 2A Conference had a banner year at the state meet in 2020. In the boys’ meet, North Lincoln won the state title, Lake Norman Charter was seventh and Bandys came in 10th. The conference had five of the top 17 teams in the girls’ meet, led by Lake Norman Charter coming in third and North Lincoln fourth. As individuals, the conference athletes won eight titles and had six runner-ups. So, any time the schools meet, it’s a chance to get a good look at some of the athletes that will compete in Greensboro for state titles this May.
4) Patton at St. Stephens boys lacrosse (Thursday)
St. Stephens has not lost a conference game in five seasons (42-0) and it will start the quest for a sixth straight conference title this week at T.C. Roberson on Tuesday before hosting Patton.
The Panthers came close to ending that streak last March. After victory margins of 25 in 2017 and 17 in 2018, Patton nearly picked the Indians off, losing 9-8 at St. Stephens, but the Indians rebounded to a 15-8 win in Morganton. Thursday’s Conference 19 match will show if the Indians are still the king of the field or if Patton is ready to take throne.
5) Hickory at Fred T. Foard girls soccer (Wednesday)This should be a good nonconference test for two teams that won their respective conference titles a year ago. Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion Hickory is off to a 2-1 start, which includes a win over Foard’s conference rival Hibriten on Friday. The Tigers have yet to allow a goal in four matches and are coming off a scoreless tie against last year’s 3A playoff team Kings Mountain.
Hickory defeated Foard 2-1 to open the 2018 season and has won four in the row in the series, dating back to 2016. Rain washed out last year’s match.
