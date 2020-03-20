North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper recently issued executive orders prohibiting mass gatherings and closing public schools across the state.

A mass gathering includes, “any event or convening that brings together more than one hundred (100) persons in a single room or single space at the same time,” according to section one of executive order 117.

Also stated in this section are the consequences for not abiding by the executive order. Violations are, “punishable as a class two misdemeanor,” according to executive order 117.

Local enforcement

Executive order 117 also states that state and local law enforcement officers will enforce Gov. Cooper’s orders.

Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant says his department has had, “no need to enforce anything,” related to Cooper’s latest executive orders.

“Fortunately, here in Hickory, our citizens and business owners are all making the necessary sacrifices, and as such, we have had no need to enforce anything related to the Governor’s executive order,” said Whisnant in a statement emailed to the HDR by Sarah Killian, City of Hickory Communications Specialist.

Whisnant added that if Hickory Police Department received a report of a violation, his officers will, “investigate and handle it appropriately using good judgement and discretion, as we do in all other cases.”

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said his department is also seeing voluntary compliance to the executive orders.

“Our business owners have always been great community partners,” Brown said. “We are seeing voluntary compliance with the governor’s executive order. We ask our business owners to continue to comply which will allow our deputies to focus on other areas of concern during this time.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments