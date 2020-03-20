North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper recently issued executive orders prohibiting mass gatherings and closing public schools across the state.
A mass gathering includes, “any event or convening that brings together more than one hundred (100) persons in a single room or single space at the same time,” according to section one of executive order 117.
Also stated in this section are the consequences for not abiding by the executive order. Violations are, “punishable as a class two misdemeanor,” according to executive order 117.
Local enforcement
Executive order 117 also states that state and local law enforcement officers will enforce Gov. Cooper’s orders.
Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant says his department has had, “no need to enforce anything,” related to Cooper’s latest executive orders.
“Fortunately, here in Hickory, our citizens and business owners are all making the necessary sacrifices, and as such, we have had no need to enforce anything related to the Governor’s executive order,” said Whisnant in a statement emailed to the HDR by Sarah Killian, City of Hickory Communications Specialist.
Whisnant added that if Hickory Police Department received a report of a violation, his officers will, “investigate and handle it appropriately using good judgement and discretion, as we do in all other cases.”
Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said his department is also seeing voluntary compliance to the executive orders.
“Our business owners have always been great community partners,” Brown said. “We are seeing voluntary compliance with the governor’s executive order. We ask our business owners to continue to comply which will allow our deputies to focus on other areas of concern during this time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.