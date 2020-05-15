WATCH NOW: MoonPies, RC Cola and sanitizer: Rotarians show appreciation for first responders

How do you say "thank you" to those who put their own safety on the line in order to serve and protect the public?
The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley and the Newton-Conover Rotary Club did so on Friday with MoonPies, RC Colas, and hand sanitizer made by Warehouse Distillery in Newton.
The civic clubs set up in the parking deck of the Catawba County Justice Center to greet first responders.
To view more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
Tiffany Ervin, the 2019-2020 District Governor for Rotary District 7670, was also there. She was the inspiration behind the MoonPie and RC Cola gifts.
“MoonPies and RC Colas: It’s a Southern thing,” Ervin said. Her chosen Rotary theme for the past year has been Southern Fried Rotary. She said it’s based on, “the concept of Southern style and service.”
After purchasing a number of boxes of MoonPies for the now canceled Rotary district conference, she wanted to give them to folks who needed a boost of appreciation. She added the RC Colas by using contributed funds from Jason Herman, a local Nationwide Insurance representative, and purchasing them from the Mast General Store in Boone. “So we were able to use local dollars, help a local business, and say thank you to first responders,” Ervin said. “That’s what it’s all about — service to others.”
Catherine Hunt, a detention officer with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, explained how this wasn’t the first time that a Rotary Club has impacted her life.
In the late 1980s, Hunt found herself as a single parent providing for her family while also getting a degree. “Money was tight because I was a single parent, but I got picked to receive a Rotary scholarship,” she said. “It helped with my books, and really everything. That scholarship helped more than they will ever know.”
Hunt has been with the sheriff's office for 10 years. “It feels good to be appreciated for what we do,” she said. “And taking care of us with hand sanitizer and my childhood sweet-tooth snack is wonderful.”
Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown was also appreciative of the gesture. “A drink and a snack isn’t a big deal to most people, but it’s a feel-good thing,” he said. “I think this has been a great show of appreciation; especially today, since it is Law Enforcement Memorial Day.”
