Firefighters extinguished a fire at the Leathercraft Furniture plant on Section House Road in Conover Wednesday.
Conover Fire Chief Mark Hinson said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire was located in a spray booth in the furniture plant.
Conover, Newton and Long View fire departments responded, as well as Catawba County EMS.
A reporter is on the scene.
