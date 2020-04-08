Oakwood Elementary School staff and faculty pieced together a music video parody of R.E.M.'s 'It's The End Of The World' in response to our current situation involving COVID-19.
The concept and lyrics are by Dorothy Dalton, fifth-grade teacher at Oakwood. The music is performed by Dalton's twin daughters, Andi and Ali, freshmen at Hickory High.
The video was edited by Jana Kaylor, Oakwood's media coordinator, and the cast include various Oakwood teachers and staff.
