Capture2.PNG

Jauhlik Morrison

Hickory Police officers are searching for a Hickory man in reference to an assault earlier this month.

An incident occurred March 19 where a man approached a home on First Street SW in Hickory and fired a weapon on the property, according to a Hickory Police incident report. Shell casings were found on the property.

No one was injured, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the police department.

Jauhlik Alshion Morrison, 19, of Hickory faces warrants for discharging a weapon on an occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, attempted breaking and entering a building and assault by pointing a gun, according to a post on the police department’s social media account.

Morrison’s address is listed as 422 11th St. SW in Hickory.

Anyone with information should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or investigator A. Horton at 828-261-2686.

Recommended for you

Load comments