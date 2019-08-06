The seminar will be held at 6 p.m. at Newton Library, 115 W. C Street in Newton. It is free and open to the public.
Voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote starting in 2020. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions, according to the release. Session Law 2018-144 requires each county board of elections to hold at least two voter ID seminars before Sept. 1, 2019.
Seminar attendees will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and Election Day voting. Information about provisional voting, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided.
For more information on the voter ID requirement in North Carolina, please go to www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID . Contact the Catawba County Board of Elections at 828-464-2424 or visit www.catawbacountync.gov .