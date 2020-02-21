HICKORY - How can we turn struggling readers into thriving readers? Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center believes that takes a community of concerned individuals. Eight new volunteers were trained recently to help struggling readers from low-income families.
Director Angela Lawrence explained, “Some students require more individualized instruction to learn to read than the classroom teacher can provide. The Augustine Literacy Project trains volunteers to tutor children in reading using a time-honored, structured, multi-sensory approach and research-based materials. Our data proves that this method is an effective way to help children learn to decode words and read more fluently."
Lawrence said the group of new tutors comes from varied backgrounds including the military, postal service, and health care, as well as education.
"These additional tutors will serve children from one edge of the county to the other and will bring us closer to our goal of having at least one tutor in each elementary school in the county," she said.
The primary requirement for an ALP tutor is the desire to help children succeed.
"What makes our tutoring program unique is our tutors receive extensive training, materials and coaching throughout their commitment," Lawrence said.
"In addition, each child is also assessed prior to and following tutoring to determine growth. Through the generosity of Catawba County United Way and the Catawba Valley Community Foundation this year, we will be able to take this program to more than 50 low-income, struggling readers at no charge to families or the 16 elementary schools where our tutors serve. While we are delighted to serve a growing number of children, we know many more children could benefit from an Augustine Literacy Project tutor.”
To find out more about becoming a tutor, attend an Augustine Literacy Project informational coffee on the third Tuesday of the month at 10 am. The coffees will be held at the Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center’s office, located in the lower level of the Shook and Tarlton building, 926 Second St. NE, Suite 100, Hickory. For more information, contact info@patrickbeaverlrc.org, visit the website patrickbeaverlrc.org or call 828-624-2012.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.