HICKORY — The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter needs 40 volunteers to help in various functions at its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Hickory. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at LP Frans Stadium: Hickory Crawdad’s located at 2500 Clement Blvd. NW.
Volunteers are needed anytime between 6 a.m. — 1 p.m. Event-day roles include: event set-up, registration, parking, walk route support, refreshment station, T-shirt station, start and finish line cheerleaders, and breakdown. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt.
“Our dedicated volunteers are the backbone of Walk to End Alzheimer’s and help make our event a safe and fun experience for all involved,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Western Carolina Chapter. “There are individual and group volunteer opportunities so grab your friends, family and co-workers, and sign up today. We appreciate the support from the community in helping us make this year’s Walk a huge success.”
Those interested in volunteering can sign up at http://act.alz.org/Hickory, or contact Kelly Stoner at ksstoner@alz.org or at 828-398-5780.
